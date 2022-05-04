Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alteryx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,514,000 after acquiring an additional 299,213 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after acquiring an additional 175,689 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $51,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing bought 320,601 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

AYX traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. 35,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,467. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

