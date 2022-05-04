Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.93. 5,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.96. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

