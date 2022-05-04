Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Dollar Tree makes up 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

