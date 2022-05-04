Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 3,383 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $20,965,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,767 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,086 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,305,000. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 105,481 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 521,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,365,000 after acquiring an additional 177,857 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 38,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,389. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

