Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 5,015 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. 5,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Pentair Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.