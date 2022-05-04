Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in MasTec by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,968,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.70.

MTZ stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,122. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

