Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,265,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 239,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778 in the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Dropbox Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.