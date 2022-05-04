Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Veracyte by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Veracyte by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

VCYT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 48,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,012. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.