Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE FCX remained flat at $$40.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 760,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,655,997. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,979 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,790 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

