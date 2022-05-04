Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

NYSE FDP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,859. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $134,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $62,569.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $501,788. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $7,472,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,538,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,853,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,505,000 after buying an additional 64,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

