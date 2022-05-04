Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.63. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 34,263 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.66 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

