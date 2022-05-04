Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $186.93 million and $2.11 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,996.69 or 0.99942129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00020596 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001493 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

