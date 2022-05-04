FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $85.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $120.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BOK Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $519,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

