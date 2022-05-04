FY2022 EPS Estimates for J D Wetherspoon plc Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for J D Wetherspoon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J D Wetherspoon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

JDWPY opened at $46.49 on Monday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

