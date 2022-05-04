Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.46

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.
Genel Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genel Energy (GEGYY)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.