Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.46

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.88%.

Genel Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

