Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,347 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 70,920 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,860,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,134,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.69.

