Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.45. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

