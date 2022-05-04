Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,849,000. Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 176,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 133,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

