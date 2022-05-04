Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ GET traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 1,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,913. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

