Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.15

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.15 and last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glanbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78.
Glanbia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glanbia (GLAPY)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.