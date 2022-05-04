Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.15

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.15 and last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glanbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.9272 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

