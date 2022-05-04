Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,983 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 1.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $31,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 48.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,757,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after acquiring an additional 103,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 724,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. 1,195,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59.

