Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Lessened by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,479. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.89 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00.

