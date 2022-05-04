Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.65

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 2132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

GPMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $551.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 87.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

