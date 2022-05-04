Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 97,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

