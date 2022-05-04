Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $909.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,192,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,583,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $943.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $988.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,472 shares of company stock worth $348,476,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.