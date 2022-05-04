H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.45

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 287332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

