Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.21

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 204333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

