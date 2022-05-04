Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Announces Earnings Results

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of HASI traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 845,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $5,332,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 41,786 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,805.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

