Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,366,000 after acquiring an additional 244,916 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 257,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 94,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $13,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

