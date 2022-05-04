Hathor (HTR) Market Capitalization Tops $89.47 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. Hathor has a market cap of $89.47 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hathor has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000975 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00218627 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00040371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.00445051 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,217.36 or 1.83718506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 906,281,664 coins and its circulating supply is 230,336,664 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

