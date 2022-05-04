Head-To-Head Comparison: Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) versus Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Photronics and Viavi Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $663.76 million 1.43 $55.45 million $1.16 13.28 Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 2.77 $46.10 million ($0.06) -240.50

Photronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viavi Solutions. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Photronics has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Photronics and Viavi Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Viavi Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Photronics presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.03%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.07%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Photronics.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 10.05% 6.66% 5.17% Viavi Solutions -0.82% 20.49% 8.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Photronics beats Viavi Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

