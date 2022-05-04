Head-To-Head Contrast: Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) versus Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -27.49% -14.63% -8.48% Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 16.37% 2.12% 0.72%

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million 17.81 -$3.42 million ($0.18) -63.33 Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $505.18 million 0.87 -$149.57 million N/A N/A

Maui Land & Pineapple has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maui Land & Pineapple and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui. This segment also provides licensed general brokerage services for properties in the Kapalua Resort and surrounding areas. The Leasing segment leases commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also operates ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private non-equity club program that provides its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. The company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities. The Urban Properties and Investment Business segment leases, rents, and services commercial and other spaces in shopping malls; leases offices and other rental spaces; develops, maintains, and sells undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; and operates hotels, as well as engages in the entertainment activities. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

