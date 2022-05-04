Head-To-Head Survey: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) vs. Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BurgerFi International and Restaurant Brands International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million 1.15 -$121.49 million ($7.20) -0.50 Restaurant Brands International $5.74 billion 2.85 $838.00 million $2.69 19.68

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BurgerFi International and Restaurant Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Restaurant Brands International 2 10 10 0 2.36

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.56%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus price target of $68.77, suggesting a potential upside of 30.20%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Restaurant Brands International.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.92% -4.80% Restaurant Brands International 14.60% 29.01% 5.10%

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats BurgerFi International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others. It is also involved in owning and franchising BK, a fast food hamburger restaurant chain, which offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, and other food items; and PLK quick service restaurants that provide Louisiana style fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. In addition, the company owns and franchises FHS restaurants quick service restaurants that offer subs, soft drinks, and local specialties. As of February 15, 2022, the company had approximately 29,000 restaurants in 100 countries under the Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, And Firehouse Subs brands. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

