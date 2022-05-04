Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 124,800 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after acquiring an additional 33,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OFIX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

