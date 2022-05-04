Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 168,976 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 137.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,976 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAIN. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

