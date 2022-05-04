Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 51,715 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of EnerSys worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 108,434 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in EnerSys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 18.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after buying an additional 52,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

EnerSys stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.05. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

