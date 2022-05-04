Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $10.53 Million Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,716 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Gorman-Rupp worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 60,124 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,927. The company has a market cap of $843.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 7.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 59.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

