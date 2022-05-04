Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $11.88 Million Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,089 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,636,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,549,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $72,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

