Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $14.12 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151,379 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International makes up approximately 0.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Old Republic International worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Old Republic International by 130.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

