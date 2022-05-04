Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,023 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Phibro Animal Health accounts for 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $15,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 778.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 296,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,869,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,141,000 after acquiring an additional 93,474 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAHC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAHC shares. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

