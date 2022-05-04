Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,580,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,599,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,856,000 after acquiring an additional 70,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.60. 79,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

