Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 207,050 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,050 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 1.1% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vistra worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. 13,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

