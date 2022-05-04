Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 94,050 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,050 shares during the quarter. Vonage comprises approximately 1.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Vonage worth $20,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Vonage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 100,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vonage by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Vonage by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,410,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,144. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

