Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.43

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 435144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($77.89) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($91.58) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($80.00) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

