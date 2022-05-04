Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 152,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of HTGC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

