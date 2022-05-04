Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $16.78 million and $217,743.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

