HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Up 4.1%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.44. 1,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 317,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Several research firms have commented on HPK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

