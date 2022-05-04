Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000.

HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.