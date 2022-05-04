HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HMNF remained flat at $$24.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 87 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431. HMN Financial has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

