Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,927 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of Hooker Furnishings worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOFT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,446. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $205.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.43). Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

